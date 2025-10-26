Thai-Cambodia peace deal to be signed upon Trump's arrival in Malaysia

BANGKOK: US President Donald Trump will witness the signing of a peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia as soon as he arrives Sunday (Oct 26) in Malaysia, he said while en route to Asia.

Thailand's prime minister, who had requested the signing be moved earlier due to the death of the Kingdom's queen mother, will be on hand "when we land", Trump said in a post on his Truth Social from aboard Air Force One.

"Sadly, the Queen Mother of Thailand has just passed away. I send my condolences to the Great People of Thailand," Trump wrote.

"In order to accommodate everyone for this major event, we will be signing the Peace Deal immediately upon arrival."

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday delayed his departure to a summit of ASEAN leaders in Malaysia following the death of the Queen mother, but said he still wanted to jet in for a peace deal with Cambodia, to be witnessed by Trump.

"I cancelled my trip to Malaysia today. However, regarding the peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia with the Prime Minister of Malaysia and the US President, I've asked them to reschedule for tomorrow morning instead," Anutin told reporters broadcast on local television.

Thailand's former Queen Sirikit, the mother of the current King Vajiralongkorn and wife of the nation's longest-reigning monarch, died late Friday at the age of 93, the palace said.

"It is a great loss to the nation," Anutin said before an urgent Cabinet meeting on Saturday morning.