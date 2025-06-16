Thai commerce minister confident of negotiating US tariffs as low as 10%

BANGKOK: Thailand's commerce minister on Monday (Jun 16) said his country would have trade talks with the United States and expressed confidence both sides could agree on good terms on tariffs, possibly as low as 10 per cent.

Pichai Naripthaphan told reporters he expected the talks would go well. He said Thai and US officials would hold talks this week via video conference, he said, but said a date for talks at a ministerial level had not yet been set.

He did not provide details on what would be discussed in the talks or why he thought the tariff level would be lowered from the 36 per cent rate that the US has said it will put on Thai goods.

"Don't worry, we have everything prepared. The negotiation should be successful," he said. "We are in the process of detailing what is involved, but we can't tell you yet."

Pichai also said export data in May were "good" and would be released on Wednesday.

He also called for a weaker baht to support exports and tourism, saying a level of 37 to 38 per US dollar was an appropriate level.

The baht traded at 32.45 against the US dollar on Monday.

