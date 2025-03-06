Thailand's deportation of Uyghurs was to avert China 'retaliation', minister says

BANGKOK: Thailand's deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China last week was in the Southeast Asian country's best interest due to the possibility of retaliation from Beijing if the group was sent elsewhere, a Thai minister said on Thursday (Mar 6).

Thailand's government has repeatedly defended the secretive deportation, which came despite calls from United Nations human rights experts who said the Uyghurs would be at risk of torture, ill-treatment and "irreparable harm" if returned to China.

Human rights groups accuse China of widespread abuses of Uyghurs, a mainly Muslim ethnic minority numbering about 10 million in its northwestern region of Xinjiang. Beijing denies any abuses.

Russ Jalichandra, Thailand's vice minister for foreign affairs, in a statement on Thursday said some countries had offered to resettle the Uyghurs, walking back previous comments by Thai officials that no such proposals had been made.

He did not name the countries. The United States, Canada and Australia were among countries that had offered to resettle the Uyghurs but Bangkok took no action for fear of upsetting China, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

But the offers from third countries were "unrealistic" as resettling the Uyghurs would not shield Thailand from a potential fallout with China, Russ said.

"Thailand could face retaliation from China that would impact the livelihoods of many Thais," he said, adding that sending the group to China was the "best option".

Russ did not elaborate on the possible retaliation.