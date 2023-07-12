Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Thai police detain suspects who abducted, dismembered German businessman
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Thai police detain suspects who abducted, dismembered German businessman

The dismembered body of German real estate broker Hans-Peter Mack was found in a freezer in southern Thailand. 

Thai police detain suspects who abducted, dismembered German businessman

An empty freezer at the Nong Prue police station in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand on Jul 11, 2023. (AP Photo)

12 Jul 2023 02:58PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: Thai police have detained two people in connection with the abduction and killing of German businessman Hans-Peter Mack, whose dismembered body was found in a freezer in a southern Thailand home, local media reported on Wednesday (Jul 12).

A 52-year-old German man was apprehended in Bangkok on Tuesday evening, and a 47-year-old German woman turned herself in earlier in the day, according to the Khaosod newspaper.

Police also identified three more suspects, including a Pakistani man with Thai citizenship

They said the gang had targeted the 62-year-old real estate broker and was well-prepared after planning for more than a month, reported Khaosod.

Authorities added that the female German suspect had deceived Mack into entering the house "for property purposes".

The report also quoted a police official as saying 3 million baht (US$86,000) was transferred to several accounts and that they believe there are more individuals involved in the crime. 

The body of the 62-year-old was on Monday night stuffed found into a chest freezer in a home in Nong Prue, an upscale settlement popular with foreigners northeast of Pattaya in Chonburi province.

He had been missing for a week and was seen driving his Mercedes sedan in Pattaya, the coastal city where he lived with his Thai wife.

Source: Agencies/CNA/rj

Related Topics

Thailand Crime

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.