Thailand warns of more rain as flood death toll rises to 31

BANGKOK: Thai authorities on Monday (Oct 5) warned of more rain and flash flooding as the death toll from floods across the country since mid-September rose to 31.

Thunderstorms, strong winds and heavy rain are expected across much of upper Thailand from Monday through Wednesday, increasing the risk of flash flooding, particularly in low-lying areas, the Thailand Meteorological Department said.

Very heavy to heavy rains are also forecast in some areas in the central, eastern and southern regions, including the capital, Bangkok, over the weekend.

Many areas in Bangkok were inundated last week after days of torrential rain, forcing thousands to evacuate and causing severe disruptions. The city’s conditions have largely improved, although floodwaters remain in some lower-lying areas.

Bangkok authorities said they were taking measures to reduce the risk of further flooding, including draining more water from the city’s main canals to increase their capacity to absorb rain and deploying more water pumps in high-risk areas.

More than 3.5 million people remained affected by flooding nationwide as of Monday, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation. The 31 deaths were reported across eight provinces, including four in Bangkok.

The extensive damage from flooding prompted the Thai government to approve emergency funds of more than 4.1 billion baht (about US$122 million) last week for flood recovery.