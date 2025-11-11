Malaysia, Thailand resume search for missing Rohingya after deadly boat sinking

LANGKAWI, Malaysia: Malaysian and Thai authorities on Tuesday (Nov 11) resumed their search for dozens of people missing at sea, days after a boat carrying members of Myanmar's persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority sank near the border between the two countries, killing at least 21.

Thirteen survivors have been rescued in Malaysian waters since Saturday, while 12 were found dead, including two children, Malaysia's maritime agency told reporters on Monday.

Romli Mustafa, regional director at the agency, said his counterparts in Thailand had found nine bodies, though a Thai police official in the country's Satun province told Reuters that just six had been recovered.

Romli said Malaysian authorities would continue search operations until Saturday, while a Thai rescue worker said on Tuesday that search teams would widen their coverage around Koh Tarutao, where most of the bodies were found.