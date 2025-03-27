Thai police looking for Singaporean man after girlfriend found dead in Bangkok room: Reports

Thai police are searching for a Singaporean man after his girlfriend was found dead in a room in Bangkok, local media reported on Thursday (Mar 27).

Two women informed police at Thong Lor station on Wednesday that they had lost contact with their friend Praopilat Paladon, 30. They had not heard from her since Monday, the Bangkok Post reported.

Officers went to a building at Sukhumvit Soi 39 in Watthana district on Wednesday and found that the room was unlocked, with the air-conditioning switched on.

They found her body in the bathroom. It was wrapped in a bedsheet and blanket, according to local news outlet Khaosod English.

Both news outlets said the women told police that Praopilat had a 32-year-old Singaporean boyfriend.

Closed circuit television footage from the building showed the couple in an elevator at about 6.45pm on Sunday before they left the building.

At about 9.15pm on the same night, the Singaporean man was seen walking her back to the room.

Shortly after midnight on Monday, he was filmed going back into the elevator to go up to the room. CCTV cameras caught him leaving the room with his luggage at about 3.15pm on Tuesday.

Two minutes later, he left the building and got into a black Mercedes car.

The police have since discovered that the car was registered in Bangkok to a dead Thai man.

CNA has contacted Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for more information.