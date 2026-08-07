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As it happened: Thai student kills grandparents before opening fire at school
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Asia

As it happened: Thai student kills grandparents before opening fire at school

The 14-year-old, who was described as "troubled" and "bullied", fired at least 26 bullets using a gun that belonged to his grandfather. 

As it happened: Thai student kills grandparents before opening fire at school

The relative of a victim reacts while looking at the victim's body from behind the window of an ambulance at Debsirin Nonthaburi School following the shooting incident on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, Aug 7, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa)

07 Aug 2026 02:43PM (Updated: 07 Aug 2026 08:17PM)
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BANGKOK: At least eight people have died in Thailand after a 14-year-old boy fatally shot his grandparents before opening fire at a school on the outskirts of Bangkok on Friday (Aug 7).

The dead include the teenager, who took his own life after firing at least 26 rounds.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said nine people who were wounded are in critical condition, adding that he would discuss gun control with the country's police chief. Catch up on developments.

Source: Reuters/dc

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Thailand school shooting
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