As it happened: Thai student kills grandparents before opening fire at school

BANGKOK: At least eight people have died in Thailand after a 14-year-old boy fatally shot his grandparents before opening fire at a school on the outskirts of Bangkok on Friday (Aug 7).

The dead include the teenager, who took his own life after firing at least 26 rounds.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said nine people who were wounded are in critical condition, adding that he would discuss gun control with the country's police chief. Catch up on developments.