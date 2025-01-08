Thai police seek to arrest suspected killer of former Cambodian lawmaker

BANGKOK: A Thai court on Wednesday (Jan 8) issued an arrest warrant for an alleged hitman who shot dead a former Cambodian opposition lawmaker in a brazen attack in Bangkok's crowded old quarter, police said.

Lim Kimya, 74, who had arrived in Thailand just hours earlier, was shot dead on Tuesday by a waiting gunman who fired three shots, said a police officer, who declined to be named because they were not authorised to speak to media.

Lim Kimya, a Cambodian and French citizen, had crossed into Thailand from Cambodia at noon on Tuesday with his wife and brother and travelled to Bangkok by bus before he was shot dead, the official said.

Police Colonel Sanong Saengmanee, superintendent of the local precinct, told Reuters an arrest warrant had been issued for a 41-year-old motorcycle taxi driver for premeditated murder.

Bangkok police chief, General Siam Boonsom, said an investigation so far indicated the killer was a hitman.

"We have gathered evidence and know who is the perpetrator ... Right now we are working to arrest him," he told reporters.