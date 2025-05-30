Changes to Thailand’s strict school rules welcome, but deeper issues persist

BANGKOK: As the new school year in Thailand enters its second week, students are finally getting what some feel are long-overdue changes.

Crew cuts for boys and bobs for girls have been part of a regimental practice that has persisted for decades in Thai schools, after a directive was issued in 1975 when the country was governed by a military dictatorship.

This has been strictly enforced by some school personnel. Videos of them haphazardly cutting students’ overly long hair during morning assemblies, often in a jagged, uneven way, can be easily found circulating online.

But over the last decade, some schools across the country have gradually relaxed their hairstyle rules. This includes allowing girls to have long hair, for instance.

Inspired by university students who took a leading role in Thailand’s pro-democracy protests of the 2020s, some student activists also filed a legal petition against the directive, arguing that it was unconstitutional and infringed on their human dignity.

Thailand’s Supreme Administrative Court ruled in their favour earlier this year, finding that mandating how students should wear their hair violated individual rights and is out of touch with today’s society.

The court decision was met with mostly positive feedback.

GAP REMAINS

Still, some like Laponpat “Min” Wangpaisit, who was part of the movement behind the push for reform five years ago, cautioned that there is still a gap in the passing of the verdict and its actual enforcement.

Schools are now supposed to agree with students and parents on what standard to follow, which could mean sticking to the 50-year-old one or being more lenient.