Some saved, some not: Rescuers face Thai train crash havoc

Residents and workers were confronted with a scene of carnage on Wednesday (Jan 15) as they rushed to try and rescue passengers after one of Thailand's worst rail accidents in decades.

"I saw bodies piled up inside a carriage with metal wreckage all over when I looked through the window ... We tried to pull them out, but they were trapped," 28-year-old waitress Penporn Poomrateuk told AFP.

"I felt scared," said Penporn, who rushed to the scene after hearing the sounds of a train and then a crash from her family's restaurant in Thailand's rural Nakhon Ratchasima province, northeast of the capital Bangkok.

She said she "felt pity" for the stricken passengers, "some travelled with their loved ones - some who were rescued, but the other one wasn't".

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

A crane at a construction site of a high-speed rail project collapsed onto the passenger train below, causing it to derail.

Nearly 200 people were on board the train which left from Bangkok, authorities said.