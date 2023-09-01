Thailand's proposed visa waiver for Chinese, Indian tourists sparks economic revival hopes, over-tourism fears

BANGKOK: Plans by Thailand’s new prime minister Srettha Thavisin to waive visa requirements for tourists from China and India have sparked hopes of reviving the country’s sluggish economy as well as fears of over-tourism and environmental damage among some.

Tourism operators and analysts are confident the visa waiver will accelerate the industry’s recovery and help Thailand achieve its targets for tourist arrivals, as they cite the lengthy visa application process as one of the bottlenecks in tourism export.

In the first half of this year, the average waiting time for a Chinese visitor to obtain a tourist visa to Thailand was nearly 15 days, according to market analysts at Kasikorn Securities.

The visa allows them to stay in Thailand for up to 60 days and the application must be done individually.

Both Chinese and Indian tourists can also apply for a visa on arrival – that costs THB2,000 (US$57) and allows them a 15-day stay – but there are several requirements to meet.

There is talk – or hope – that the new government under Mr Srettha could successfully implement the plan before Thailand’s peak season begins in November, which will see Chinese and Indian holidayers avoiding the hassle of getting a tourist visa.

“By facilitating the visa process, we don’t have to invest anything but get to solve a key pain point,” Tourism Council of Thailand president Chamnan Srisawat told CNA.

“This can increase the number of tourists quickly,” he added.