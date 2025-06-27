Thailand will hold trade talks with US next week, finance minister says

BANGKOK: Thai Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira said on Friday (Jun 27) he will travel to the United States for trade talks next week.

The negotiation date has been scheduled, he told reporters, without elaborating.

Thailand faces a 36 per cent US tariff on its exports, a key driver of growth, if it fails to negotiate a reduction before a moratorium expires in July. A tariff of 10 per cent has been set for most nations while the moratorium is in place.

Earlier this month, Thailand's commerce minister Pichai Naripthaphan said talks between the two countries could reach good terms on tariffs, and possibly settle on a rate as low as 10 per cent.

Thailand has said it hopes the negotiations will be extended beyond the expiry of the tariff pause next month.