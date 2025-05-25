Timor-Leste could join ASEAN bloc by October: Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Timor-Leste is a step closer to fulfilling its longstanding wish to join the Southeast Asian regional bloc and could become its 11th member state by October, Malaysia's foreign minister said on Sunday (May 25).

Mohamad Hasan said on the sidelines ahead of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur that Dili "has made meaningful progress in implementing a roadmap" for it to join.

Timor-Leste is one of the world's poorest countries and some concerns remain around whether it could participate meaningfully in ASEAN's development agenda.

However, the bloc's foreign ministers voiced "strong support for Timor-Leste's full membership in ASEAN, particularly in its efforts to fulfil the remaining criteria", Mohamad told a news conference, using the country's Portuguese name.

The top Malaysian diplomat did not give details on issues still outstanding but full membership could be granted at ASEAN's next regional meeting in October, chaired this year by Malaysia.

ASEAN member states will "now begin undertaking their respective domestic legal procedure with a view to finalise Timor-Leste's accession process by the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in October, hopefully", Mohamad said.