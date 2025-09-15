Timor-Leste police fire tear gas at protest over plan to buy cars for MPs

DILI: Timor-Leste police fired tear gas on Monday (Sep 15) at demonstrators protesting against a plan to buy new official cars for lawmakers, which triggered anger in one of the poorest nations in Southeast Asia.

More than 1,000 people, mostly university students, rallied near the National Parliament in Dili to protest against the plan approved last year to procure cars for each of the 65 members of parliament.

The plan was the latest flashpoint in the resource-dependent country, where more than 40 per cent of its population lives below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

"We ask for the parliament members to cancel the decision to purchase the (Toyota) Prado for the sake of self-improvement," said Leonito Carvalho, a student from Dili-based private university Universidade da Paz. "Otherwise, we will remain standing here".

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The demonstration began peacefully, but police moved to fire tear gas after some protesters hurled rocks towards parliament, damaging several cars.

The tear gas injured at least four protesters, who were taken to a nearby health facility, an AFP journalist said.