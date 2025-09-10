Commentary: Prabowo’s Cabinet reshuffle will not fix damage done by Indonesia protests

SINGAPORE: As anti-government protests spread across the country, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto turned to a time-tested political tool to diffuse a political crisis: He laid the blame on ministers in-charge and sacked them.

On Monday (Sep 8), the former military general showed the door to five ministers including long-serving finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Budi Gunawan, the coordinating minister for politics and security.

Ms Sri Mulyani was ostensibly sacked because the cause of the country-wide protests was her inability to control the rising cost of living. Mr Budi, the former head of domestic intelligence, lost his role because he failed to control the riots and violence – including the attack on the parliament building.

Mr Prabowo went into damage control mode last week as protests peaked after a police officer ran over and killed a 21-year-old delivery rider in Jakarta. In a public address to the nation, the president apologised for the police’s high-handedness; he even went to the victim’s house to offer condolences.

On the political front, the government also withdrew the extra pay and allowances for lawmakers which sparked the initial protests and led to a perception that lawmakers, including the president, were out of touch with ordinary Indonesians.

Yet the damage was done. Less than a year into his five-year term, Mr Prabowo faces his most daunting political challenge. To recover will require painful trade-offs, well beyond sacking ministers.