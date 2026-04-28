Logo
Logo

Asia

At least four killed in train collision on outskirts of Jakarta
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

At least four killed in train collision on outskirts of Jakarta

Two trains collided in the city of Bekasi, near the Indonesian capital, leaving at least four dead, as authorities rushed 38 passengers to nearby hospitals. 

At least four killed in train collision on outskirts of Jakarta

Workers stand near a damaged train after two trains collided late on Monday in the city of Bekasi, West Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

28 Apr 2026 01:23AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA: At least four people were killed when two trains collided in the city of Bekasi, adjoining the Indonesian capital Jakarta, late on Monday (Apr 27), officials said.

The collision took place in Bekasi rail station between a commuter line train and a long-distance train, the spokesperson of the commuter line operator Karina Amanda told Reuters, adding that "we are focusing on evacuating passengers and train crew".

Four people had been killed and 38 people evacuated to nearby hospitals, said Anne Purba, a spokesperson for Indonesia's railway operator, speaking on local broadcaster Kompas TV.

Indonesian rescue members carry a victim after two trains collided late on Monday in the city of Bekasi, West Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

"Given that the evacuation is still ongoing, it is possible that the number of victims could continue to rise, but let us hope that the evacuation can be completed quickly," the deputy speaker of the Indonesian parliament, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, told reporters at the site of the collision.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

He said rescue officials were cutting through the wreckage to free at least six or seven people still found to be trapped inside.

A man stands near a damaged train after two trains collided late on Monday in the city of Bekasi, West Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana
Emergency personnel rescue victims trapped in the damaged train after two trains collided late on Monday in the city of Bekasi, West Java province, Indonesia, April 27, 2026. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear, Karina said. Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri told reporters that the investigation into the incident was continuing.

Rescuers were seen using angle grinders to cut through the metal framework of train compartments in which commuters were trapped but seen alive.

At least 20 ambulances were seen at Bekasi station, Reuters witnesses said, with rescuers from Indonesia's rescue agency also in attendance to help evacuate passengers.

Source: Reuters/fs

Related Topics

Indonesia collision
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement