At least four killed in train collision on outskirts of Jakarta

JAKARTA: At least four people were killed when two trains collided in the city of Bekasi, adjoining the Indonesian capital Jakarta, late on Monday (Apr 27), officials said.

The collision took place in Bekasi rail station between a commuter line train and a long-distance train, the spokesperson of the commuter line operator Karina Amanda told Reuters, adding that "we are focusing on evacuating passengers and train crew".

Four people had been killed and 38 people evacuated to nearby hospitals, said Anne Purba, a spokesperson for Indonesia's railway operator, speaking on local broadcaster Kompas TV.