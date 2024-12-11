Tree collapses at Bali’s Sacred Monkey Forest, killing two tourists
The Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud is shut for two days following the incident.
SINGAPORE: Two tourists were killed on the Indonesian resort island of Bali after a large tree fell in the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary on Tuesday (Dec 10).
The incident happened at about 12.10pm local time.
According to the management of the popular tourist attraction, the incident was caused by a "sudden and strong gust of wind". Another tourist was injured.
The Jakarta Globe reported that the two tourists killed were both women - 32-year-old F Justine Christine from France and 42-year-old Kim Hyoeun from South Korea.
The third tourist, a 43-year-old Lee Sunni from South Korea, sustained severe injuries.
A video circulating on social media shows visitors walking through the sanctuary before stopping and turning around to flee. Moments later, a tree falls to the ground and crushes a woman.
The Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary is a nature reserve and temple complex in Ubud, in the uplands of Bali.
Considered sacred by the local Balinese people, it is home to over 1,260 macaques.
Following the incident, the sanctuary announced that it would be closed on Dec 11 and Dec 12.
"As a forest conservation area dedicated to environmental preservation and the safety of our visitors, Sacred Monkey Forest Ubud carries out routine weekly and monthly maintenance and conservation work, including inspections of tree conditions and the surrounding environment," the sanctuary said in a press statement.
"We also advise all visitors to remain vigilant and refrain from entering the area during rainy weather."
In an earlier post on Instagram, the management said that the fallen tree was "in healthy condition".
"This incident was caused by strong winds and extreme weather conditions beyond human control," read the post on Tuesday.
"We remain committed to providing the best possible support to the victims, ensuring the safety of our visitors, and maintaining the harmonious balance of the natural environment within our sanctuary."