Tropical storm Kajiki kills five, leaves seven missing in northern Thailand

BANGKOK: At least five people have been killed and seven remain missing after heavy rains and landslides brought on by tropical storm Kajiki swept across northern Thailand, the Thai disaster agency said on Thursday (Aug 28).

Kajiki made landfall as a typhoon in Vietnam earlier this week, killing seven people, inundating more than 10,000 homes and offices as well as 86 hectares of rice and cash crops, the Vietnam government said on Wednesday.

In Thailand, flooding and landslides hit 12 provinces in the north and northeast, including Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son, affecting more than 6,300 people and 1,800 households, the disaster agency said.

Four people in Chiang Mai died in a landslide, and another person drowned in Mae Hong Son, the Interior Ministry said. Fifteen others were injured in Chiang Mai, with another five buried in landslides and two swept away by floodwaters.

On Thursday, flooding continued in eight provinces, where nearly 6,000 people in 1,600 households are still affected, according to the ministry.

The destruction marked the second time this year when northern Thailand was battered by typhoon remnants, after Wutip in June swept in from southern China.