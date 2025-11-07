Typhoon Kalmaegi hits Vietnam after killing 140 in Philippines

HOI AN: Typhoon Kalmaegi slammed into Vietnam on Thursday (Nov 6), forcing authorities to cancel hundreds of flights and order people to stay indoors, two days after the storm started sweeping across the Philippines, killing at least 140 people.

Kalmaegi - packing winds of up to 149kmh, according to the national weather forecaster - blew roofs off houses and downed trees and telegraph poles. It whipped up waves as high as 10m as it hit the central region's coast, the agency added.

Officials closed six airports, and the government said more than 260,000 people in Gia Lai province had been moved to safety. Kalmaegi is the 13th storm to hit Vietnam this year, and among the most powerful.

The government said it had placed more than 268,000 soldiers on standby for search and rescue operations. It warned of floods in low-lying areas and impacts on agriculture, including in the Central Highlands, the main coffee-growing region.