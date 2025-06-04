Ukraine says it hit Russia's bridge to Crimea with underwater explosives

KYIV: Ukraine's SBU security service said on Tuesday (Jun 3) that it had hit the road and rail bridge linking Russia and the Crimean peninsula below the water level with explosives.

In a statement, the SBU said it had used 1,100 kilograms of explosives that were detonated early in the morning and damaged underwater pillars of the bridge, a key supply route for Russian forces in Ukraine in the past.

The official Russian outlet which provides regular status updates on the bridge said its operation had been suspended for about three hours between 4 am and 7 am local time (9 am and 12 pm, Singapore time).

It gave no reason for the temporary closure, but said the bridge had been reopened and was functioning as normal.

"Previously, we hit the Crimean Bridge twice, in 2022 and 2023. So today we continued this tradition underwater," the SBU said in its statement, adding that the operation had been prepared over several months.

The SBU shared video footage that showed an explosion next to one of the many support pillars of the bridge.

Reuters was able to confirm the location from the structure and bearing elements of the bridge that matched satellite and file imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently verify when the video was filmed.

Russian military bloggers said the attack had been unsuccessful and speculated that it had been carried out by a Ukrainian sea drone.