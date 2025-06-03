Russia sets out punitive terms at peace talks with Ukraine

ISTANBUL: Russia told Ukraine at peace talks on Monday (Jun 2) that it would only agree to end the war if Kyiv gives up big new chunks of territory and accepts limits on the size of its army, according to a memorandum reported by Russian media.



The terms, formally presented at negotiations in Istanbul, highlighted Moscow's refusal to compromise on its longstanding war goals despite calls by US President Donald Trump to end the "bloodbath" in Ukraine.



Ukraine has repeatedly rejected the Russian conditions as tantamount to surrender.

Delegations from the warring sides met for barely an hour, for only the second such round of negotiations since March 2022. They agreed to exchange more prisoners of war, focusing on the youngest and most severely wounded, and return the bodies of 12,000 dead soldiers.



Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan described it as a great meeting and said he hoped to bring together Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a meeting in Türkiye with Trump.