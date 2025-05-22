Commentary: What to make of the restart in Russia-Ukraine ceasefire negotiations

PYEONGTAEK, South Korea: Last week, Russian and Ukrainian ceasefire negotiators met face-to-face for the first time since March 2022. The location for the talks was the same as three years ago, some of the negotiators were the same, but the circumstances were vastly different from what they were.

Before, the full-scale invasion was barely a month old, the two sides had already engaged in multiple negotiating sessions, and Russian forces were still marching further into Ukrainian territory. Now, Ukraine has recaptured territory and held Russia to a stalemate through three long years of defence.

The latest talks were over relatively quickly – lasting less than two hours – and while questions abound, the two most common are what happened, and what comes next?

To answer those questions, it is first important to understand Russian behaviour vis-a-vis the restarted talks. The Kremlin has shown a bad faith approach to the resumption of ceasefire negotiations.

RUSSIA’S NEGOTIATION STRATEGY

Russian President Vladimir Putin regime waited until its forces had recaptured most of occupied Kursk before signalling its willingness to talk face-to-face with the Ukrainians. The unspoken truth was that this was to take Kursk off the table and to strengthen the Russian negotiating position.

Putin then called for a temporary ceasefire; however, unlike the Ukraine-proposed comprehensive 30-day ceasefire, it was for only three days. Rather than indicating a sincere willingness to stop the bloodshed from the conflict, the Kremlin’s unilateral declaration was tied to its Victory Day march in Moscow, a move assuredly aimed at mitigating risk to the proceedings.

During his closing speech to the Victory Day festivities, Putin called for negotiations to begin on May 15 in Istanbul. He did not identify who the Russian negotiating team would be or what they would seek to achieve. From a basic negotiating standpoint, this was a move designed to take the initiative in the ceasefire negotiation process without committing to anything.