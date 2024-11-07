US President-elect Trump’s ‘America First’ policy will impact global trade in Asia, say analysts

Donald Trump’s victory in the United States presidential election on Wednesday (Nov 6) is set to have implications far beyond the global superpower’s borders.

In Asia, countries that have large trade deficits with the US – like Malaysia and Vietnam – can expect to be treated differently this time, compared with Trump’s first term as president between 2017 and 2021, analysts told CNA.

“What you’re going to see is an ‘America First’ policy that is going to be much more distilled than it was last time, much more powerful,” said Steven Okun, senior advisor at public affairs consultancy APAC Advisors.

“The people who are going to be in his administration this time … are going to be people who believe that the US is stronger when it works alone.”

The “America First” agenda has involved applying punitive tariffs on specific products such as steel and aluminium, and on whole nations – most notably China – at a scale not seen in decades.

While on the campaign trail, Trump vowed to impose blanket tariffs of up to 20 per cent on imports from all countries.

He also proposed tariffs on Chinese imports in excess of 60 per cent and ending China’s most-favoured-nation trading status.

The world’s largest economies have been locked in a trade war since 2018, during Trump’s first term.