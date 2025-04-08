Vietnam to buy US defence and security products to address trade gap

HANOI: Vietnam will buy more American goods, including defence and security products, and has asked for a 45-day delay in the imposition of US tariffs, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said in a statement issued late on Monday (Apr 7).

Hanoi will also seek faster deliveries of commercial planes that Vietnamese airlines have ordered from the US, Chinh said at a cabinet meeting late on Monday.

The Southeast Asian country, a major regional manufacturing base for many Western companies, last year had a trade surplus of more than US$123 billion with the US last year, its largest export market.

Chinh said Vietnam had asked the US to delay the 46 per cent tariff rate that US President Donald Trump announced last week to allow time for negotiations.

Vietnam was seeking to "negotiate with the US side for balanced and sustainable trade, in line with the interests of the two sides," the statement said.

The country's benchmark stock index has fallen nearly 14 per cent since Trump's announcement of the tariffs on Apr 2. The index fell 6.26 per cent to 1,135 in early trade on Tuesday.

Vietnam's government figures on Sunday also showed that its economy grew at a slightly slower pace in the first quarter.