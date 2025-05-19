Vietnam and China look to enhance trade and tourism with improved cross-border rail links

An agreement to conduct feasibility studies for two of these projects was also inked, while a third railway line is set to begin construction in 2025.

That 403km-long passenger and freight line is expected to connect Kunming in China’s south, to Lao Cai at the border in Vietnam. It will then run through the capital Hanoi to reach Hai Phong on Vietnam’s northern coast, where a key international port is located.

Reports say the new line is expected to include 18 stations and trains will be able to travel at top speeds of 160kmh.

The US$8 billion project, which is to be partially funded through Chinese loans, is an upgrade for Vietnam’s ageing railway infrastructure that dates to French colonial times.

"If I go to China, I often go by car, so (if there is a train link with China), I will choose the train when I go on trips or travel with friends, so that I can experience more of other public transportation modes,” said 28-year-old freelancer Mr Vi Dinh Tian.

"I think that the train linking from Hanoi to China is also a very interesting experience in the future,” he added.

"This will be very convenient for trade. Hai Phong has a very large port, so (the new train link) will shorten a lot of travel time from Hai Phong straight to Lao Cai, instead of transiting through Hanoi,” added 37-year-old driver Mr Le Minh Quan.

Vietnam’s top leader To Lam said building the three railways was the “highest priority” in infrastructure cooperation between the two sides and called on China to offer concessional loans.