Record Vietnam floods kill 10, turn streets into canals

HOI AN: Major flooding that killed 10 people in central Vietnam this week also turned streets in Hoi An into canals on Thursday (Oct 30) after a major river reached a 60-year high, authorities said.

Heavy rain has pummelled Vietnam's coastal provinces, home to Hoi An's ancient town that is a UNESCO world heritage site, since the weekend, with a record of up to 1.7m falling over 24 hours.

People steered wooden boats and waded through waist-deep water down Hoi An's flooded streets on Thursday, with the ground floors of houses and shops submerged, an AFP journalist said.