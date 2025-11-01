Vietnam's ancient town Hoi An works to restore tourism after devastating floods

HOI AN, Vietnam: Residents of Vietnam's UNESCO-listed ancient town of Hoi An began cleaning up on Saturday (Nov 1) as floodwaters receded after days of torrential rain that caused deadly flooding and widespread damage across the central region.

The deluge swamped Hoi An's lantern-lit streets and centuries-old wooden houses, with residents saying they had never experienced flooding of this scale before.

As the water subsided, shop owners and residents cleared thick mud from storefronts, repaired furniture, and worked to restore power in hopes of reopening soon to welcome back tourists.

"Everything was swept away by the floodwaters, causing significant damage," said Dang Quoc Dat, a 40-year-old restaurant owner.