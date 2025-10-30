Vietnam floods kill 10, river level at 60-year high

HOI AN VIETNAM: Flooding in Vietnam has killed at least 10 people this week as the water level of a major river near tourist landmarks reached a 60-year high, authorities said on Thursday (Oct 30).

Vietnam's coastal provinces, home to UNESCO world heritage site Hoi An ancient town, have been pummelled by heavy rain since the weekend, with a record of up to 1.7m falling over 24 hours.

At least 10 people have been killed while eight others are missing, the environment ministry said.

More than 128,000 houses in five central provinces have been inundated, with water three metres deep in some areas.

People waded through waist-deep water in the flooded streets of Hoi An on Thursday and the ground floors of shops were submerged, an AFP journalist said.

Several kilometres of roads have been damaged or blocked by flooding and landslides this week, with more than 5,000 hectares of crops destroyed and over 16,000 cattle dead, the environment ministry added.

Flood levels at a measuring station on the Thu Bon river, which flows through Danang and empties into the sea at Hoi An, "surpassed the historic level in 1964 by four centimetres, reaching 5.62m" late Wednesday, the national weather bureau said.