Floods hit Vietnam again, killing at least 8, hindering coffee harvest

HANOI: A new round of floods and landslides triggered by torrential rain in central Vietnam since the weekend has killed at least eight people, a government report said on Wednesday (Nov 19), with traders also warning that it could hamper the ongoing coffee harvest.

From Saturday night, rainfall has exceeded 1,100mm in several parts of central Vietnam. The region is home to a key coffee production belt as well as the country's most popular beaches, but it is highly prone to storms and floods.

The fatalities include six bus passengers killed in a landslide on Sunday evening en route from Da Lat to Nha Trang, the government said in the report. Seven people remain missing, including three buried under a landslide in Danang.

"Some coffee farms in low-lying areas of Dak Lak are deep in floodwater," a coffee trader based in the province said.