Sales, prices of Vietnam harvests like lychee increase following China’s reopening

HANOI: It is lychee season in Vietnam and farmers are celebrating a jump in prices for their harvests, six months after the country's biggest trading partner China reopened its borders.

The boost in business can be seen in the buzz at the main road in front of Ap village, the centre of a bustling cross-border lychee trade.

Thousands of farmers make the journey there every day to sell their harvests for the highest price to traders, many of whom are Chinese.

The haggling starts as early as 5am, and the parties settle on a price after a brief inspection of the lychees.