One dead and 12 missing as Typhoon Bualoi makes landfall in Vietnam

HANOI: Typhoon Bualoi made landfall in northern central Vietnam in the early hours of Monday (Sep 29), damaging houses and knocking down power grids, with at least one person dead and 12 fishermen missing as the storm brought flooding rains and huge swells.

The typhoon was over Nghe An province as of 8am local time (9am Singapore time), with maximum wind speeds weakening to 88kmh from 117kmh when it made landfall hours earlier, according to the national weather forecast agency.

Before making landfall, Bualoi had moved along the country's coastline for several hours, causing waves as high as 8m, according to the national weather agency.

One person died after being caught in floodwater in Hue city, while 12 fishermen were missing after huge waves sank four fishing boats off Quang Tri province, state media reported.

Ahead of the typhoon hitting, the government evacuated almost 30,000 residents, while hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed as four airports in central provinces were closed.

More than 15,000 residents in Ha Tinh - known as a key steel production hub - were slated for evacuation to schools and medical centres converted into temporary shelters, authorities said earlier in the day.