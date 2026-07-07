Logo
Logo

Asia

Vietnam police bust US$133 million World Cup betting rings
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

Vietnam police bust US$133 million World Cup betting rings

Vietnam police bust US$133 million World Cup betting rings

Vietnamese police arrested 85 people linked to two betting rings worth a combined US$133 million. (Photo: Facebook/Ho Chi Minh City Police)

07 Jul 2026 02:22PM (Updated: 07 Jul 2026 02:29PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI, Vietnam: Vietnamese police said Tuesday (Jul 7) they had arrested 85 people linked to two "exceptionally large-scale" betting rings worth a combined US$133 million, as the government cracks down on illegal gambling during the World Cup.

Online gambling is banned in the communist country, but lucrative illegal operations abound prompting periodic clampdowns especially during international sporting events.

The raids in late June targeted two rings with an "exceptionally large scale of operation" and a "high level of hierarchy and tight control", police in Ho Chi Minh City said in a statement.

Since October, the rings had logged an estimated US$133 million in illegal transactions, the statement said.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Leaders of the rings confessed to receiving "master-level betting accounts from individuals in Cambodia ... subdividing these accounts into numerous agent and member accounts to distribute to gamblers" online, it added.

Vietnam's public security ministry said last week police had dismantled 73 gambling operations across the country, arresting 346 suspects involved in illegal gambling and football betting during the first 20 days of the World Cup.

"Transaction money in these cases totalled thousands of billions of dong (hundreds of millions of dollars)", said Colonel Bui Tuan Anh of the public security ministry.

Canada, Mexico and the United States are hosting World Cup matches this year, with the final match slated for Jul 19.

Also read:

Source: AFP/co

Related Topics

Vietnam World Cup 2026 illegal betting
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement