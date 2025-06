Vietnam's EV maker reports US$712 million net loss in Q1

HANOI: Vietnam's first homegrown car manufacturer Vinfast on Monday (Jun 9) said it recorded net losses of US$712 million in the first quarter of the year despite more deliveries.The communist nation's electric vehicle (EV) firm is aiming to compete with global giants such as Tesla, but has struggled to break into the international market The company said Monday it delivered 36,330 EVs in the first three months of the year, representing a year-on-year increase of 296 percent.