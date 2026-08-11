Vietnam's VinSpace signs SpaceX launch deal for 2027

HANOI: VinSpace, a unit of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup, has signed a launch contract with SpaceX for its satellite missions, the company said on Tuesday (Aug 11).

VinSpace's satellites will launch on a SpaceX Transporter rideshare mission in 2027, joining multiple other customers on a shared launch, it said in a statement

VinSpace handles the research, development, manufacturing and in-orbit operation of its satellites, and said the project supports its strategy aimed at building capabilities across the space value chain, including satellite design and manufacturing, assembly, integration and testing, launch management, operations, and data services.

The missions are expected to support in-orbit technology testing, satellite capability development, international collaboration, and future commercial applications, VinSpace said.

VinSpace was founded last November, with an initial capital of 300 billion dong (US$11.4 million). Vingroup's founder Pham Nhat Vuong holds a majority share in VinSpace.