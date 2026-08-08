Why India's youth protest movement still poses a challenge for Modi

Two weeks after youth-led protests forced India's education minister to resign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is grappling with the fallout from one of its toughest political challenges in years.

Led by the online Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the demonstrations spread from New Delhi to other cities, broadening from anger over exam irregularities into a wider movement over unemployment, opportunities for young people and what critics describe as Modi's increasingly authoritarian rule.

While demonstrations are largely over after achieving key demands, AFP looks at what the protests revealed - and what could come next.

MODI UNDER PRESSURE

The resignation of the education minister on Jul 25 marked a rare climbdown for a prime minister who has spent more than a decade cultivating an image of unwavering resolve.

The authorities have since attempted to woo the youth, and parliament has hiked penalties for leaking exam papers.