Woman, 32, arrested at Hong Kong eatery after failing to pay, turning violent to staff and police

A 32-year-old woman was arrested at an eatery in Hong Kong's Sheung Shui district early on Saturday (Jan 3) after she allegedly failed to pay and later assaulted police officers.

Videos circulating online showed the woman, wearing a black face mask, wielding a cleaver and a pair of scissors while confronting police officers wearing helmets and carrying shields outside the shop.

CCTV footage from inside the eatery showed utensils overturned on tables and scattered across the floor.

In one video, the woman is seen rushing towards the officers, waving the cleaver and repeatedly striking their shields as they attempted to enter the shop. Following a brief scuffle, she was eventually pinned to the ground by several officers.

Police said they received a report at 12.14am from staff at a beef noodle shop at 33 Lung Sum Avenue, according to Hong Kong media outlet Dot Dot News.

The staff said the woman became agitated after her payment failed and allegedly brandished a kitchen knife about 30cm long, threatened employees and damaged a mobile phone in the shop. When officers arrived, she refused to cooperate and was subdued.

Following preliminary investigations, the woman, surnamed Lau, was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, criminal damage and assaulting a police officer, Dot Dot News reported.

She was conscious and taken to North District Hospital for examination. Investigations are ongoing.