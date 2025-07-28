Logo
Age is no barrier for this senior who rallies others to give back
28 Jul 2025 09:34AM
At 62, Johnson Ong leads with warmth and energy. Thirteen years ago, he started UCares Volunteers to encourage seniors to stay active, connected and involved. From food distribution to performances in the heartlands, the group’s activities spark friendships and a sense of care. For Johnson, what matters is not special skills or status – it is simply having the heart to show up. His approach is grounded and steady: Keep things meaningful, make people feel welcome and remind others that everyone, no matter their age, has something to give.

 

 

