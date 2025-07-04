A weekend tutoring role helped this youth volunteer find her purpose

What does it mean to make a difference? For Chloe Lim, it started with a part-time job at a student care centre and grew into a belief in equal opportunity. As a volunteer tutor with Nanyang Sayang, she now spends weekends guiding children not just in schoolwork, but in confidence, resilience and self-worth. The 22-year-old shares how just a few hours each week have given her purpose, and why Singaporeans like her are choosing to show up, listen and care. Her story is a reminder that even small acts of kindness can become part of something bigger – a more compassionate, inclusive Singapore.