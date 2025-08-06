Battling lung cancer on your own terms

A 65-year-old man had recently retired and was looking forward to a six-month cruise around the world with his wife. But things took an unexpected turn when he was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) associated with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations, a common subtype of the most prevalent form of lung cancer.

The news left him devastated – not just by the illness, but by the thought of letting go of a long-cherished dream. “The couple had planned it for years,” shared Mr Mark Brooke, CEO of Lung Foundation Australia. “I told him, ‘The cruise doesn’t have to be cancelled – just postponed or shortened. But first, let your healthcare team know it’s important to you.’”

Mr Brooke explained that many patients with lung cancer have deeply personal aspirations and plans that can influence their treatment choices. “One patient might want to walk his daughter down the aisle; another might hope to be there for the birth of a grandchild,” he shared. “And for younger patients, often the breadwinners, it’s about keeping life as normal as possible for their families.”