BEYOND THE ATTRACTIONS: THE PEOPLE SHAPING SINGAPORE’S VISITOR EXPERIENCE

One afternoon, as he was heading for his tea break at Bird Paradise, senior tram captain Raymond Loh spotted a mother and her young son looking anxious. They were trying to get to a bird feeding session but could not find their way and were worried they would miss it.

As they spoke, the mother explained that her son, who has autism, was feeling overwhelmed. Instead of simply giving them directions, Mr Loh walked them to the venue himself.

Later that day, the boy ran up to him, shook his hand and said: “Thank you.”

“Every interaction is a chance to make someone feel welcome,” said Mr Loh. “Genuine hospitality comes from the little things like showing kindness, offering to help and taking the time to connect with someone.”

Mr Loh, who has worked at Bird Paradise for three years, speaks to dozens of visitors every day. Over time, he has noticed their priorities evolve. Many now want to know: Where do locals eat? Where do Singaporeans spend their weekends?

These exchanges may seem casual, but they reflect a broader shift in what travellers are looking for. Increasingly, they want to engage more deeply with Singapore and what it has to offer.