Bolstering semiconductor supply chain resilience with a robust global network

Semiconductors are the backbone of the modern world, powering everything from smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices to electric vehicles and healthcare equipment. As artificial intelligence and 5G adoption grow, the demand for high-performance semiconductors will continue to rise – driving the need for a steady supply of advanced materials.

Fujifilm is meeting this demand through its electronic materials business division, a key driver of the company’s diversified growth. Since its establishment in 1983, this division has been a critical supplier to the global semiconductor industry, providing the specialised materials and chemicals essential for chip manufacturing.

Once synonymous with photography film, Fujifilm has evolved over the decades to make strides in electronics, healthcare and business solutions. “Many technologies originally developed for photographic film can be applied to materials used in semiconductor microfabrication,” said Mr Tetsuya Iwasaki, director, corporate vice president and general manager of electronic materials business division, FUJIFILM Corporation.