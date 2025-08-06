Building digital skills to enrich their daily lives

RAISING SAFE AND CONFIDENT NAVIGATORS OF THE ONLINE WORLD

While GenAI empowers individuals like Ms Ang to explore new possibilities in adulthood, digital literacy often begins at home – shaped by how parents guide their children’s use of technology. For Ms Charlene Chen, that means making deliberate choices about when and how to introduce digital devices.

Her daughters, aged 11 and 9, will not receive smartphones until they enter secondary school. In the meantime, they have regulated access to devices like iPads. “I don’t see the need for phones right now – I fetch them to and from school, and they can always reach me through the phone at their school’s general office,” said the 36-year-old.

Her elder daughter often points out that many of her classmates already have smartphones. “It’s tricky to navigate the situation,” Ms Chen acknowledged. “As parents, we do review the topic of phones regularly, but we’ve agreed that we need to stay firm in our decision.”

Children are already immersed in digital tools, especially in school, where devices and online learning platforms are part of everyday lessons. Ms Chen sees this as another reason to be intentional about the broader use of technology at home.

To help parents guide their children in the digital world, the Digital for Life portal provides resources to help children develop healthy tech habits and stay safe online across different developmental stages – particularly on social media and gaming platforms.