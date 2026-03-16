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Building smarter — by putting people first
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03:22 Min
In the rush of everyday life, it’s easy to lose the moments meant for growth. But even small pockets of time, such as while commuting, during lunch or when at home, can open up a wider world of ideas.

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16 Mar 2026 09:19AM
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Before they rise on the skyline, many of Singapore’s buildings begin as digital models shaped by Building Information Modelling (BIM) specialists. For digital construction firm AcePLP, the challenge was not adopting new tools, but ensuring its people could use them well. With more than 200 BIM specialists from varied backgrounds, the company identified gaps in applying digital knowledge on site. Working with the National Centre of Excellence for Workplace Learning (NACE), structured on-the-job training and a shared resource platform were implemented, reducing revisions and improving project delivery.

 

 

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