Catalysing workforce transformation through a skills-first approach

As rapid technological change, evolving business models and persistent talent shortages reshape the future of work, organisations in Singapore and around the world are rethinking their approach to workforce planning and growth.

On Oct 10, the Institute for Adult Learning (IAL), in support of the SkillsFuture movement, launched the Centre for Skills-First Practices (CSFP) to promote the adoption of skills-first practices in Singapore. It also aims to position the country as a global reference point for transformative talent development.