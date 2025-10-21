From concrete to cloud: Reinventing construction from the inside out

It was in 2019, while construction of the MRT Putrajaya Line in Malaysia was underway, that Malaysia-based Gamuda introduced the world’s first autonomous tunnel boring machine (TBM) software. Drawing on internal expertise and a dedicated in-house team, Gamuda developed a plug-and-play artificial intelligence (AI) system that operates the machine with minimal human input. Today, Gamuda’s TBMs — ingrained with its proprietary autonomous software — are exported across the world, enhancing tunnelling operations for projects in countries such as Australia and Singapore.

At the time, industry observers questioned whether a construction company could succeed at this as well as specialist tech firms. But this breakthrough did not happen overnight. Founded in 1976, Gamuda was already a regional leader in infrastructure development. Award-winning projects under its belt include Kuala Lumpur’s Stormwater Management and Road Tunnel (SMART), the world’s first dual-purpose stormwater diversion and motorway tunnel, as well as rail metro systems in Malaysia and Taiwan.

Building on decades of tunnelling expertise, the company set out to advance underground construction technology. What began with its innovative Variable Density TBM, which improved tunnelling capabilities in challenging geological conditions, evolved into the autonomous TBM. Gamuda has since gone from strength to strength — establishing an Innovation Hub, launching an AI Academy in collaboration with Google Cloud to train future-ready talent, and developing the Gamuda Digital Operating System (GDOS) in partnership with Autodesk Construction Cloud to streamline project management.

