Epson at 50: Charting a vision for B2B growth In Southeast Asia

Epson holds strong market positions across Southeast Asia in categories such as printers, projectors and large-format printers. The company’s next phase of growth focuses on helping organisations digitalise operations, reduce emissions and strengthen supply chains. Many of these challenges – from managing energy use and improving workflow efficiency to enabling more effective hybrid collaboration – increasingly require holistic, interconnected systems rather than standalone hardware upgrades.

This is where Epson’s business-to-business (B2B) cross-solution strategy comes in: delivering holistic ecosystems that combine hardware, software and services. “We want to utilise our network in Southeast Asia to provide tailored solutions to customers,” said Mr Yoshida.

The company’s extensive and long presence in the region – including manufacturing facilities, solution centers, service outlets and offices, as well as its regional headquarters in Singapore – has enabled it to develop a deep understanding of local business needs. The recent acquisition of Fiery, a company specialising in professional printing software, further strengthens its ability to deliver complete solutions for commercial and industrial printing.