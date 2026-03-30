Forging a foundation with passion and pride

Ms Toh Ai Leng, 60, has spent more than four decades shaping young minds as a preschool educator. She takes pride in supporting children’s growth and development during their formative years.
Ms Yap Suat Ling, 59, began her career in preschool education before moving into senior care. Now a programme coordinator, she found a new sense of purpose in helping older adults stay active, regain confidence and age with dignity.
Both seasoned practitioners have dedicated their careers to an organisation rooted in community service. From its beginnings in the heartlands as the charitable arm of the People’s Action Party, PAP Community Foundation (PCF) – which runs PCF Sparkletots Preschool and PCF Sparkle Care alongside its charity division – has become Singapore’s largest preschool operator and a trusted provider of eldercare and community services.
As PCF celebrates its 40th anniversary, under the theme “One Foundation. Many Dreams. A Shared Future.”, the milestone shines the light on the educators and care professionals who have nurtured generations of families and strengthened community bonds – a legacy that parallels Singapore’s journey.
A CALLING FULFILLED: SHAPING YOUNG MINDS
Ms Toh, a senior Chinese language teacher, has been with PCF Sparkletots since 1984, before PCF was formally established. “Looking after my nieces and nephews shaped my decision to become a preschool educator,” said Ms Toh, who later became a parent herself. “I didn’t expect to stay so long in this role, but looking back, I am grateful for the experiences and opportunities it has brought.”
One of her most rewarding experiences has been teaching families across generations. “A child at my current preschool, PCF Sparkletots @ Seletar-Serangoon Blk 518, is the son of a former student who I taught many years ago!” she noted. That former student, Ms Tang Jie Ning, 29, enrolled her son, Kaziel, in the centre – even though it is not the closest to their home – because of her long-standing relationship with Ms Toh and her trust in the team.
Reflecting on her early days in the sector, Ms Toh said the landscape was very different. Class sizes were bigger, with educators managing up to 30 children at a time. They taught all subjects and lesson plans were written by hand.
Over the decades, teaching practices have evolved in tandem with the changing needs of children, families and society. One major shift has been the use of technology to support lesson planning, documentation and communication. PCF Sparkletots now uses an online teaching and learning portal for lessons and curriculum, and the Qoqolo app to share timely updates with parents as a complement to face-to-face interactions.
While academic skills once took precedence, today’s preschool curriculum places emphasis on holistic development, which includes social-emotional competencies. For example, under PCF Sparkletots’ One Mother Tongue Language curriculum, children learn more than reading and writing in Mandarin. Educators also plan hands-on activities to help children connect with their heritage and promote respect for other cultures.
PCF’s expansion of professional development opportunities, including on-the-job coaching, online courses and lunchtime webinars, has been pivotal in helping educators keep pace with changes in early childhood education.
“One online module I attended focused on integrating visual support cards into teaching,” said Ms Toh. “Picture cards make abstract concepts more concrete, allowing children with weaker language skills to better understand and engage with the lesson.”
Although higher salaries and clearer career pathways have brought greater recognition to the profession, Ms Toh said these are not what keep her going. It is the small breakthroughs that matter most.
“Last year, there was a child in my class who struggled to express himself,” she said. “Together with my team, we slowly built his trust. After noticing that he likes dinosaurs, we introduced dinosaur toys into our activities. With consistency and patience, he began to feel safe around us. He went from throwing tantrums to holding our hands, speaking in short sentences and trying new things.
“Seeing such progress puts a smile on my face. These daily moments remind me why I chose this profession – and why I continue to do so.”
A CAREER PIVOT: MAKING SENIORS FEEL VALUED
In 2021, after nine years as a preschool educator at PCF Sparkletots, Ms Yap was turning 55 and considering retirement. But her desire to continue serving the community led her in a new direction. That year, she moved to PCF Sparkle Care and started a new chapter in senior care.
“Caring for my elderly mother gave me a deeper understanding of the emotional and physical needs of seniors, as well as the patience and empathy required to support them,” said Ms Yap. Switching careers was another way to contribute, especially in the context of Singapore’s ageing population.
Now based at PCF Sparkle Care @ Changi Simei, Ms Yap oversees daily operations, plans activities for seniors and works closely with colleagues to carry out individual care plans for those in need.
PCF Sparkle Care supported her training in areas such as dementia care, basic cardiac life support, fall risk prevention, safe food textures and other relevant courses.
“I also received training from an occupational therapist on conducting cognitive stimulation therapy,” she said. “During therapy sessions, I guide small groups of seniors living with dementia to share their thoughts and memories on various topics. It helps strengthen their communication skills and confidence.”
Her background in early childhood education has proved useful. Drawing on her experience in speech and drama, she once conducted oral exercises and voice practice with a senior recovering from a stroke. Tea parties organised with nearby PCF Sparkletots centres have also created opportunities for inter-generational bonding.
“The interpersonal skills I developed working closely with parents have translated well into my current job,” said Ms Yap. “Clear communication, empathy and building trust remain essential when updating families on their loved ones’ well-being.”
DIFFERENT YET EQUALLY MEANINGFUL WORK
Both early childhood and senior care require a person-centred approach. Whether young or old, each individual has unique needs, abilities and preferences. Seniors, like children, also enjoy learning and participating in meaningful activities.
The key difference lies in how content is delivered. “In preschools, the pace is quicker and routines involve high energy,” said Ms Yap. “After moving to senior care, I learnt the importance of slowing down.”
Some of Ms Yap’s favourite moments include watching seniors enjoy activities such as cooking sessions. “When seniors are happy or show progress in their recovery, it motivates me to keep going,” she said. She also values the nuggets of wisdom picked up from listening to their stories and learning from their life experiences.
One senior who left a big impression on her is Madam Tan Chang Kheng. “When Mdm Tan first joined our centre in 2020, she was withdrawn and rarely spoke,” Ms Yap said. “One day, I used a tablet to connect with her and found out that she likes Jackie Chan. We watched his movies together and she gradually warmed up to me. By 2023, she was leading her peers during therapy sessions. Today, she actively participates in rehab and other activities – and has rediscovered her spark.”
Working in senior care can also carry an emotional toll, particularly when a client passes away. “It sometimes feels like losing a family member,” said Ms Yap. “I’ve accepted this as part of the journey we share with seniors. I give myself time to grieve while remembering it was a privilege to walk alongside them during an important stage of their lives.”
ONE FOUNDATION. MANY DREAMS. A SHARED FUTURE.
In recent years, Ms Toh and Ms Yap have taken on mentoring roles for junior teachers and new colleagues. Neither plans to step away from work any time soon.
Their dedication reflects the commitment of many others at PCF over the past four decades.
“Our pioneers believed education could open many paths in life,” said Mr Victor Bay, CEO of PCF. “Through their commitment and care, they built PCF step by step, laying a strong foundation that has supported generations of children and families in Singapore. We remain guided by that legacy as we continue to enhance lives and work towards a shared future.”
As PCF marks its 40th anniversary, the focus remains on the people who make that impact felt every day.