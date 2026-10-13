Four scams every retiree should know about

Retirement opens the door to new adventures, greater freedom and well-earned enjoyment. However, this new chapter also calls for greater awareness and caution. Affluent retirees, in particular, may be attractive targets for scammers who are constantly refining their methods to appear legitimate, urgent and personal.

The good news is that staying secure need not be overwhelming. A few smart habits, together with the right tools, can help. Banking safeguards can provide an added layer of protection. Standard Chartered’s MyWay Savings Account, for example, comes with complimentary Digital Scam Protection Insurance offering up to S$50,000 in coverage. Features such as Money Lock and Kill Switch provide further safeguards.

Here are some common scams that even digitally savvy seniors should watch out for, with steps to stay ahead of them.