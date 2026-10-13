Four scams every retiree should know about

Retirement opens the door to new adventures, greater freedom and well-earned enjoyment. However, this new chapter also calls for greater awareness and caution. Affluent retirees, in particular, may be attractive targets for scammers who are constantly refining their methods to appear legitimate, urgent and personal.
The good news is that staying secure need not be overwhelming. A few smart habits, together with the right tools, can help. Banking safeguards can provide an added layer of protection. Standard Chartered’s MyWay Savings Account, for example, comes with complimentary Digital Scam Protection Insurance offering up to S$50,000 in coverage. Features such as Money Lock and Kill Switch provide further safeguards.
Here are some common scams that even digitally savvy seniors should watch out for, with steps to stay ahead of them.
1. PHISHING EMAILS AND MALWARE LINKS
What it looks like: An email that appears to come from your bank, a government agency or a familiar brand, urging you to click a link, download an attachment or verify your details quickly.
How it works: Scammers use realistic logos, sender names and layouts. Embedded links may install malware or direct you to a fake login page designed to steal your banking credentials.
Why seniors are targets: These messages aim to trigger panic or curiosity. Even people who are comfortable with digital tools may be caught off-guard when the message looks authentic or mentions an account suspension.
Red flags to watch out for:
- Sender email addresses with subtle misspellings, such as an extra or missing letter in the domain name
- Grammatical errors or odd formatting
- Links that do not match the institution’s actual website
- Threats of immediate account suspension unless you act
2. INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES THAT SOUND TOO GOOD TO MISS
What it looks like: A message from someone claiming to be a successful financial adviser offering low-risk, high-return investment opportunities supported by fake testimonials or “exclusive” insider tips.
How it works: You are presented with materials and testimonials that seem legitimate. You may receive small initial “profits” to build trust, encouraging you to invest larger amounts. Scammers often stress that the deal is exclusive or time-sensitive. When you try to withdraw your earnings, you discover the funds are inaccessible.
Why seniors are targets: Retirees with savings may be looking to grow their nest egg. Scammers exploit this by targeting those who appear financially comfortable but may be less familiar with digital investment platforms.
Red flags to watch out for:
- Promises of unusually high or guaranteed returns
- Urgency to invest immediately
- Unclear credentials or regulatory status
- Hesitation when you mention consulting a financial adviser
3. SOPHISTICATED IMPERSONATION SCAMS
What it looks like: A caller claims to be your banker, a lawyer or a government official and asks for verification details or an urgent fund transfer. You may also receive messages on WhatsApp or Facebook from someone who appears to be a friend or family member, asking for a quick loan or urgent help.
How it works: Scammers spoof real phone numbers, emails or social media accounts. They may use personal details to appear credible while pretending to be a family member, close friend or authority figure. When impersonating friends or family members over messaging platforms, they may avoid phone calls or video chats and rely on urgency to pressure you to act without checking first.
Why seniors are targets: Seniors may be more inclined to respond to messages that appear to come from familiar contacts or authority figures. Some may also be less familiar with social media security features.
Red flags to watch out for:
- Unexpected requests for one-time passwords, NRIC numbers or account credentials
- Instructions not to contact your bank or family
- Unsolicited contact with vague explanations and pressure to act quickly
- Unusual requests from familiar contacts
4. TECH SUPPORT SCAMS
What it looks like: A sudden pop-up warns you that your device is infected with viruses, or an unexpected call from someone claiming to be from Microsoft, Apple or your internet service provider offering to fix an urgent security issue.
How it works: The scammer claims there are security problems with your device and requests remote access to your computer or tells you to install software that gives them control. Once they have access, they may steal personal information, install malware or demand payment for unnecessary repairs, often using fake scan results to convince you.
Why seniors are targeted: Some seniors may be less confident dealing with technical problems and more likely to seek help quickly. Scammers exploit this uncertainty by presenting themselves as experts who can resolve the problem.
Red flags to watch out for:
- Unsolicited pop-up messages or calls about computer problems
- Requests to install unfamiliar software or grant remote access
- Demands for immediate payment via wire transfer
- Pressure to act quickly without consulting others
- Claims that your device will be permanently damaged without immediate action
SCAMMED? ACT FAST
Here are some immediate steps to take:
- Contact your bank: Report the incident and request an immediate block on accounts, cards or digital access. Standard Chartered customers can activate Kill Switch by calling the bank or use Money Lock in the SC Mobile app
- Lodge a police report: File via SPF e-Services at police.gov.sg or at a Neighbourhood Police Centre, with screenshots and transaction details
- Stop communication with the scammer: Cease calls, emails and messages – do not respond or send further payments
- Check your insurance coverage: Review any scam protection you have and contact the insurer promptly. MyWay Savings Account holders can make eligible claims under complimentary Digital Scam Protection Insurance by reporting the theft to Standard Chartered and the police, then notifying Allianz Insurance Singapore within 30 days
- Report suspicious activity to ScamShield: Visit go.gov.sg/scamreport or call the 24/7 ScamShield Helpline at 1799
- Inform your loved ones: Alert family members or caregivers if their details may have been exposed – scammers could contact them pretending to be you
- Monitor your accounts closely: Check for unfamiliar transactions and change login credentials if necessary
STAY SECURE, STAY FREE
Scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, but recognising their tactics and warning signs can make it easier to spot something amiss. Retirement should be about embracing freedom and new possibilities, not living in constant worry. Staying alert, adopting sensible security habits and making use of safeguards such as those available with the Standard Chartered MyWay Savings Account can help you better protect your savings.
Important notes from Standard Chartered:
Singapore dollar deposits of non-bank depositors are insured by the Singapore Deposit Insurance Corporation, for up to S$100,000 in aggregate per depositor per scheme member by law. Foreign currency deposits, dual currency investments, structured deposits and other investment products are not insured.
This brand story is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.