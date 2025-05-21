HCLTech to open AI lab in Singapore, driving regional innovation

As businesses in Asia look to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI), many find themselves at a crossroads. The possibilities of AI are vast, but the path to harnessing its transformative power can seem unclear – especially for companies unsure of where to start or how to scale these innovations effectively.
This is where HCLTech, a global leader in technology solutions, steps in. Through its innovative AI solutions, HCLTech has mastered the “art of the possible” – turning what’s achievable today into scalable, deployable solutions that businesses can act on now, not in the distant future.
To further accelerate AI adoption in the region, HCLTech will be opening a state-of-the-art AI lab in Singapore this year, its sixth worldwide. This new hub will empower organisations across Asia to leverage HCLTech’s expertise in generative AI (Gen AI) and agentic AI, offering them platforms to fast-track their AI utilisation.
Backed by Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB), the lab will serve as a catalyst for businesses looking to harness the power of AI at scale, delivering bespoke solutions tailored to the needs of the region’s diverse industries. “We offer a ‘trusted advisor’ relationship, helping business and technology leaders make better decisions around viable AI-enabled journeys,” said Mr Alan Flower, executive vice president and global head of HCLTech’s AI labs.
DRIVING AI INNOVATION WORLDWIDE
HCLTech has been at the forefront of AI innovation globally, offering tailored AI models to address specific commercial needs across North America, Europe and beyond. The technology company has helped its clients tackle a wide variety of problems across key industries such as financial services, healthcare, retail and manufacturing by bridging the gap between ambitious AI visions and real-world outcomes. Since 2016, HCLTech has delivered more than 450 AI projects to some 350 global businesses. Mr Flower believes this impressive track record is due to HCLTech filling the “obvious gap” between a client’s vision and its confidence in realising that vision. He explained that by using a unique combination of strong consultative guidance and accelerated engineering, HCLTech helps clients develop best practices and leverage AI technologies to their advantage.
HCLTECH’S AI PLATFORMS
AI FORCE: A Gen AI-powered platform that automates and transforms workflows in software engineering, IT operations and business operations to improve efficiency and accelerate service delivery.
AI FOUNDRY: A platform that enables businesses to integrate AI and data across their entire organisation, driving smarter decisions and innovation throughout the value chain.
BUILDING A BASE IN SINGAPORE
So, why choose Singapore for its latest AI lab? According to Mr Sandeep Sarkar, ASEAN senior vice president at HCLTech, the Singapore office already anchors multiple regional initiatives for Asia-Pacific customers due to a number of inherent factors.
“Singapore is connected globally, with 90 per cent of Global 500 corporations having their regional HQs here, as well as being a key hub for Southeast Asia and North Asia,” said Mr Sarkar, who also noted the city’s thriving ecosystem of infrastructure and talent. For example, both the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University have highly ranked computer science programmes.
Furthermore, there is already significant investment in digital infrastructure, with initiatives like the National AI Strategy 2.0 (NAIS) setting ambitious goals to lead AI innovation globally within the next five years. “HCLTech’s presence in Singapore, aligned with NAIS, positions the company to benefit from increased innovation, access to talent and expanded market opportunities,” said Mr Sarkar.
Additionally, Singapore has healthy industry clusters in financial services and high-tech manufacturing areas like semiconductors and life sciences, which align with HCLTech’s capabilities and investment plans.
THE GOALS OF THE AI LAB
HCLTech’s AI lab in Singapore aims to accelerate AI adoption across the region and focus on helping enterprises tackle region-specific challenges by developing customised AI solutions using platforms such as AI Force and AI Foundry.
It will also serve as a collaborative space where businesses can experiment with new AI models, co-create solutions and access the latest research. According to Mr Flower, a client will often leave the AI lab with a working minimal viable product (MVP) that they can use to gain broader support for AI across their organisation.
THE RISE OF AGENTIC AI
One development Mr Flower is particularly optimistic about is agentic AI, a groundbreaking technology that allows machines to not only respond to human instructions but also make decisions and take actions autonomously, based on their own learning. “The real power of agentic AI is about unlocking a new era of efficiency, intelligence and automation – where workflows don’t just improve; they evolve.” said Mr Flower. Recognising its potential, HCLTech is already working on agentic AI solutions, collaborating with companies to develop bespoke solutions for intricate, specialised processes to enhance efficiency and decision-making.
To illustrate the impact, Mr Flower pointed to a real-world example: “In supply chain management, agentic AI isn’t just optimising inventory; it’s autonomously negotiating with suppliers in real time, adjusting orders based on live demand shifts.” he explained.
With its ability to disrupt industries by enabling faster, smarter and more efficient decision-making, agentic AI will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of business. HCLTech is committed to ensuring that its clients will be ready to harness the power of agentic AI, helping businesses transition smoothly and maximise its potential.
FOSTERING TALENT AND BUILDING A SMARTER FUTURE
As the demand for AI expertise continues to grow, HCLTech is committed to nurturing the next generation of professionals in this field. Through its collaboration with educational institutions like Nanyang Polytechnic and Singapore Polytechnic, it will provide training and skill-building opportunities for young talent and mid-career professionals in AI. This focus on education and upskilling is integral to ensuring that the workforce can meet the rapidly evolving demands of AI.
HCLTech is also driving innovation in the region with initiatives like its new AI lab in Singapore, which aims to make AI accessible, scalable and impactful for organisations across Asia. By combining education with cutting-edge technology, HCLTech is shaping a smarter, AI-driven future for the region, reinforcing its leadership in advancing AI across Southeast Asia.
For enquiries, please contact Rhoda Dinesen at Rhoda.dinesen [at] hcltech.com