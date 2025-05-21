HCLTech to open AI lab in Singapore, driving regional innovation

As businesses in Asia look to unlock the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI), many find themselves at a crossroads. The possibilities of AI are vast, but the path to harnessing its transformative power can seem unclear – especially for companies unsure of where to start or how to scale these innovations effectively.

This is where HCLTech, a global leader in technology solutions, steps in. Through its innovative AI solutions, HCLTech has mastered the “art of the possible” – turning what’s achievable today into scalable, deployable solutions that businesses can act on now, not in the distant future.

To further accelerate AI adoption in the region, HCLTech will be opening a state-of-the-art AI lab in Singapore this year, its sixth worldwide. This new hub will empower organisations across Asia to leverage HCLTech’s expertise in generative AI (Gen AI) and agentic AI, offering them platforms to fast-track their AI utilisation.

Backed by Singapore’s Economic Development Board (EDB), the lab will serve as a catalyst for businesses looking to harness the power of AI at scale, delivering bespoke solutions tailored to the needs of the region’s diverse industries. “We offer a ‘trusted advisor’ relationship, helping business and technology leaders make better decisions around viable AI-enabled journeys,” said Mr Alan Flower, executive vice president and global head of HCLTech’s AI labs.